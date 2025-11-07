Trent consolidated net profit rises 11.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 4817.68 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 11.25% to Rs 376.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 338.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 4817.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4156.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4817.684156.6716.9415.53801.91663.76476.98466.81376.86338.75

