Trent consolidated net profit rises 11.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 4817.68 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 11.25% to Rs 376.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 338.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 4817.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4156.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4817.684156.67 16 OPM %16.9415.53 -PBDT801.91663.76 21 PBT476.98466.81 2 NP376.86338.75 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

