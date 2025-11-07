Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 1083.19 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 1083.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 990.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1083.19990.736.824.66117.4884.3313.54-15.8016.34-18.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News