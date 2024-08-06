Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 44.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 356.90 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 44.37% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 356.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.356.90288.679.379.0324.9918.8219.3814.1614.359.94

