Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 42.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 3795.53 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 42.73% to Rs 410.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 3795.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3778.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.31% to Rs 873.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1253.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.84% to Rs 13440.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15074.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3795.533778.78 0 13440.1415074.82 -11 OPM %23.9024.10 -21.1224.50 - PBDT836.14892.98 -6 2586.393572.75 -28 PBT650.93738.91 -12 1915.882999.57 -36 NP410.04287.28 43 873.741253.73 -30

First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

