B &amp; A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 37.71 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 290.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.7138.42 -2 290.11292.23 -1 OPM %-38.80-28.24 -6.047.90 - PBDT-14.21-10.17 -40 22.2622.05 1 PBT-15.35-11.59 -32 17.1216.86 2 NP-16.73-13.93 -20 10.2411.42 -10

First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

