Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 290.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

