KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.69% to Rs 16.99 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 1.18% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.82% to Rs 46.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

16.999.3046.6430.7295.7695.2797.3897.073.873.6410.259.093.623.519.748.592.522.557.126.40

