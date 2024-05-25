Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.18% in the March 2024 quarter

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 82.69% to Rs 16.99 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 1.18% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.82% to Rs 46.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.999.30 83 46.6430.72 52 OPM %95.7695.27 -97.3897.07 - PBDT3.873.64 6 10.259.09 13 PBT3.623.51 3 9.748.59 13 NP2.522.55 -1 7.126.40 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 64.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 80.89% in the March 2024 quarter

JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Pradhin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story