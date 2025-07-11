Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 11 July2 025 has approved the allotment of 6,64,030 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,34,32,58,560/- comprising of 7,33,43,25,856 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,34,98,98,860/- comprising of 7,33,49,89,886 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

