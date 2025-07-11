IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 11 July2 025 has approved the allotment of 6,64,030 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,34,32,58,560/- comprising of 7,33,43,25,856 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,34,98,98,860/- comprising of 7,33,49,89,886 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

