Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility receives GMP certification from Danish Medicines Agency

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
For aseptically prepared Powder for injection, infusion and inhalation

Gland Pharma announced that the Pashamylaram facility of the Company has received certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Compliance from Danish Medicines Agency in connection with Marketing authorizations listing manufacturers located outside of the European Economic Area, for aseptically prepared Powder for injection, infusion and inhalation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

