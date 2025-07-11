Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Decides to exit US generic pharmaceutical segment and focus on advanced product portfolio

Wockhardt is undertaking significant strategic realignment of its US business in line with its long-term vision to build a differentiated, innovation-driven pharmaceutical enterprise. As part of this transition, the Company has taken decision to exit the US generic pharmaceutical segment, paving the way for deeper focus and investment in its advanced product portfolio.

This strategic reset aligns with Wockhardt's sharpened focus on building a future-ready business anchored in two key pillars:

1. New Antibiotic Drug Discovery where Wockhardt has established a leadership position globally, with a strong pipeline of differentiated assets.

2. Biologicals Portfolio in Insulin leveraging advanced technologies to address critical unmet needs in diabetes care.

Over the past several years, Wockhardt's US generics business has been incurring losses. In FY 2025 alone, the generics business incurred a loss of nearly USD 8 million. Following a comprehensive strategic review, the Company has concluded that continuing in this segment would detract from its broader innovation agenda.

Accordingly, Wockhardt has filed for voluntary liquidation under Chapter 7 of the US Bankruptcy Code for its US step down subsidiaries, Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wockhardt USA LLC, both incorporated in Delaware which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wockhardt Bio AG. This decision, effective 11 July 2025, enables a clean and structured exit from a legacy segment and unlocks management bandwidth and capital for high-impact areas.

By stepping away from the commoditized generics space, Wockhardt is positioning itself to create long-term value through innovation, scientific excellence, and sustainable profitability. The Company remains committed to its pharmaceutical operations in India, the UK, Ireland, and other geographies where its businesses continue to deliver strong performance.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

