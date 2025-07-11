Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 17.54 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 153.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 120.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 160.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.19% to Rs 104. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd shed 4.02% to Rs 1802. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19741 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd fell 3.98% to Rs 623.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28886 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility receives GMP certification from Danish Medicines Agency

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story