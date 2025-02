Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 962.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 146.15% to Rs 137.35 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 962.96% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 146.15% to Rs 137.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.137.3555.808.79-7.6313.362.8411.241.0811.481.08

