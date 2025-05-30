Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 145.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 26.36 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills rose 145.92% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 457.04% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 152.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.3643.07152.53166.45-6.457.480.952.91-1.114.251.606.62-2.203.05-2.282.137.232.947.911.42

