Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 145.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 26.36 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills rose 145.92% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 457.04% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 152.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
