Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 69.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 33.71 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 69.66% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2186.67% to Rs 13.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 151.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

33.7131.06151.50145.641.9010.0511.891.001.903.8421.814.100.933.1618.271.290.712.3413.720.60

