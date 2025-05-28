Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 69.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 33.71 croreNet profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 69.66% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2186.67% to Rs 13.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 151.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content