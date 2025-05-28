Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 69.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 69.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 33.71 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 69.66% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2186.67% to Rs 13.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 151.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.7131.06 9 151.50145.64 4 OPM %1.9010.05 -11.891.00 - PBDT1.903.84 -51 21.814.10 432 PBT0.933.16 -71 18.271.29 1316 NP0.712.34 -70 13.720.60 2187

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

