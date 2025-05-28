Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 27.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 32.45 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 27.01% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 32.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.74% to Rs 8.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 126.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

