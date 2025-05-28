Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 110.62 crore

Net loss of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 110.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.03% to Rs 446.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

