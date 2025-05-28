Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 45.45% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 7.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.921.32 45 7.557.94 -5 OPM %-19.27-71.21 --6.751.01 - PBDT0.460.83 -45 0.341.86 -82 PBT0.680.84 -19 0.091.24 -93 NP0.300.31 -3 -0.300.46 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

