Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit rises 0.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 31.74% to Rs 29.78 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 0.39% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.74% to Rs 29.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.69% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.10% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.7843.63 -32 127.12205.35 -38 OPM %11.256.72 -1.449.20 - PBDT4.264.17 2 5.7721.98 -74 PBT3.583.41 5 2.9719.09 -84 NP2.562.55 0 1.4514.07 -90

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

