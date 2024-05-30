Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 424.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.50% to Rs 15.04 croreNet profit of Kshitij Polyline rose 424.14% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.50% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 335.14% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.81% to Rs 59.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News