Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 424.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 56.50% to Rs 15.04 crore

Net profit of Kshitij Polyline rose 424.14% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.50% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 335.14% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.81% to Rs 59.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.049.61 57 59.4033.98 75 OPM %16.959.26 --1.849.98 - PBDT8.160.67 1118 3.521.88 87 PBT7.730.38 1934 2.350.60 292 NP1.520.29 424 1.610.37 335

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

