Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 424.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.50% to Rs 15.04 crore

Net profit of Kshitij Polyline rose 424.14% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.50% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 335.14% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.81% to Rs 59.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

15.049.6159.4033.9816.959.26-1.849.988.160.673.521.887.730.382.350.601.520.291.610.37

