Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 52.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 327.31 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 52.33% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 327.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.62% to Rs 148.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 1071.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales327.31252.69 30 1071.12874.99 22 OPM %52.3455.36 -48.8551.15 - PBDT122.4296.89 26 327.96274.84 19 PBT89.0373.37 21 215.83178.24 21 NP66.9843.97 52 148.49114.56 30

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

