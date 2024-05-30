Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
KNR Constructions Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Linde India Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2024.

Emami Ltd soared 15.45% to Rs 602.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84425 shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd surged 7.54% to Rs 301.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51826 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd spiked 6.68% to Rs 439.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7922 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd jumped 6.51% to Rs 8968.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6413 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd gained 6.15% to Rs 705.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7555 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

