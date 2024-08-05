Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 05 2024
Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 384.13 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 384.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales384.13400.97 -4 OPM %0.472.61 -PBDT-8.1215.03 PL PBT-23.010.17 PL NP-16.64-2.64 -530

Aug 05 2024

