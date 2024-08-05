Chinese markets end lower on weak global cues

Asian shares plummeted on Monday amid fears of a possible U.S. recession and concerns over an escalating Middle East conflict.

China's yuan leapt to a seven-month high, and the Japanese yen hit its highest levels against the dollar since January after the U.S. reported much lower-than-expected job creation in July and the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to its highest level in nearly three years, heightening fears the labor market was deteriorating and potentially making the economy vulnerable to a recession.

Chinese markets ended lower as weak global cues overshadowed data showing growth in the country's services activity accelerated in July.

