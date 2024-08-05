Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2024.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 12.72% to Rs 810 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1221 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd crashed 12.00% to Rs 1971. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14214 shares in the past one month.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 9.21% to Rs 175.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shed 8.06% to Rs 197.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd corrected 7.80% to Rs 690.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96791 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

