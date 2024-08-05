Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 380.57 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 16.13% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 380.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 420.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales380.57420.53 -10 OPM %7.8012.22 -PBDT45.0241.28 9 PBT26.3423.06 14 NP17.0614.69 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh amid crisis; army takes over: Top updates

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 2-2 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play final tie

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 5: Sensex tanks 2222 points; Nifty ends near 24,050 amid global rout

Keystone Realtors Q1 results: PAT down 45% at Rs 26 cr on higher expenses

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina heading to India after residence stormed by protestors

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story