Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 6.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 209.93 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 6.12% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 209.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 191.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.209.93191.3918.8920.2257.9955.6252.8552.4039.2941.85

