Kanpur Plastipack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net loss of Kanpur Plastipack reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 131.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

