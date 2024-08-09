Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 4.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 4.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.39% to Rs 22.75 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 4.60% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.39% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7528.94 -21 OPM %14.0711.89 -PBDT5.054.93 2 PBT4.614.53 2 NP3.323.48 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric stock hits 20% upper limit despite tepid response to IPO

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 1-1 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

BSF provides IELTS coaching to Punjab youngsters to make them evade drugs

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

RBI sells bonds for fourth straight week, amount decreases, shows data

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story