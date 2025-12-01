Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Wockhardt today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has formally accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich. The NDA was originally filed on September 30, 2025, and its acceptance marks a transformative momentnot only for Wockhardt, but also for the entire Indian pharmaceutical industry. This is the first time in history that an NDA for a New Chemical Entity (NCE) from an Indian pharmaceutical company has been filed and accepted by the US FDA.

Zaynich has been granted Fast Track designation by the US FDA, recognizing its potential to address urgent and unmet medical needs. As part of this pathway, the FDA has committed to assign priority to Zaynich NDA review.

A novel lactam enhancer mechanism based Zaynich has garnered international attention for its potent activity against highly resistant Gram-negative pathogensmicrobes responsible for prolonged hospitalizations and significant mortality worldwide. Its life-saving impact has already been demonstrated through compassionate use in critically ill patients in both India and the United States.

Over the past decade, Zaynich has become one of the most extensively studied antibiotics globally, reflecting a comprehensive, science-driven development program initiated by Wockhardt in 2011. The company has successfully navigated a demanding non-clinical, clinical and regulatory pathway.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

