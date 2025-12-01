Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18% in Nov'25

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in November 2025 sold 10,580 tractors registering a growth of 17.9% as against 8,974 tractors sold in November 2024.
Domestic tractor sales in November 2025 were at 10,122 tractors registering a growth of 15.9% as against 8,730 tractors in November 2024. The tractor industry continued its upward trajectory in November, supported by government initiatives, reduced GST rates and subsidies on agricultural machinery, which have made tractors more affordable for farmers. Retail sales experienced a notable increase as the Kharif harvesting season came to a close and Rabi sowing advanced smoothly. Improved reservoir levels from last year have guaranteed ample water supply, setting a promising outlook for the upcoming season. Moving forward, we anticipate sustained growth for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Export tractor sales in November 2025 were at 458 tractors registering a growth of 87.7% as against 244 tractors sold in November 2024.
