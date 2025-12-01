Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Amber Enterprises India announced that its material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) has acquired 80% stake in Shogini Technoarts on 01 December 2025 for a total purchase consideration of Rs 506 crore.

Consequently, Shogini has become a subsidiary of IL JIN and a step-down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.

