Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 116.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Power &amp; Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 116.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 39.22 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 116.13% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 39.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.09% to Rs 5.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 100.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.2244.67 -12 100.6394.26 7 OPM %9.943.02 -10.898.00 - PBDT3.441.64 110 7.955.20 53 PBT3.391.56 117 7.734.92 57 NP2.681.24 116 5.903.64 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power &amp; Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 25.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 116.37% in the March 2024 quarter

TECHON LED - Illuminating Excellence in LED Display Solutions

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 116.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2024 quarter

AJR Infra &amp; Tolling reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story