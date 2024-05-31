Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Prashant India reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.70% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.22 -73 0.300.99 -70 OPM %-183.33-13.64 --80.00-7.07 - PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 -0.24-0.07 -243 PBT-0.13-0.05 -160 -0.33-0.16 -106 NP-0.13-0.19 32 -0.36-0.24 -50

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

