Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 84.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 190.70 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 84.64% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 190.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 153.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.190.70153.514.794.246.423.855.502.916.133.32

