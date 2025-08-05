Natural Capsules reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 45.20 crore

Net loss of Natural Capsules reported to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.2039.180.7111.15-1.853.06-6.060.78-5.580.60

