Inox India consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 339.62 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 16.11% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 339.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 296.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.339.62296.4122.4223.6888.0873.5380.5167.9361.1252.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News