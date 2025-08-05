BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.63% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of BSEL ALGO declined 99.19% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 97.63% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

