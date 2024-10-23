Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.24% to Rs 2234.13 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 1.82% to Rs 336.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 330.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.24% to Rs 2234.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2026.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2234.132026.5969.8266.95429.23402.26429.23402.26336.24330.24

