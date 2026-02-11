Karnataka Bank Q3 PAT rises 3% to Rs 291 cr

Karnataka Bank reported a 2.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 290.79 crore, on a 0.51% decline in total income to Rs 2,522.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter was at Rs 792.06 crore, down 0.09% from Rs 792.78 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 2.92% in Q3 FY26 compared with 3.02% reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies surged 13.24% to Rs 94.86 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 83.77 crore in Q3 FY25.

Operating profit was at Rs 451.80 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.32% from Rs 433.07 crore in Q3 FY25. As of 31 December 2025, the banks aggregate business (gross) reached Rs 1,81,394.37 crore, reflecting a modest 1.97% YoY growth. Deposits rose 4.08% YoY to Rs 1,04,111.52 crore, while gross advances slipped 0.74% YoY to Rs 77,282.85 crore. The ratio of gross NPAs was at 3.32% as of 31 December 2025, compared to 3.11% as of 31 December 2024. The ratio of net NPAs was at 1.31% as of 31 December 2025, compared to 1.39% as of 31 December 2024. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) increased by 26 bps to 80.90% as of 31 December 2025 from 80.64% as of 31 December 2024.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 19.94% in Q3 FY26 compared to 17.64% in Q3 FY25. In line with RBIs revised draft guidelines, the liquidity coverage ratio as of December 31, 2025, stood at 186.84%. Raghavendra S. Bhat, managing director & CEO of the Karnataka Bank, said, We reiterate that our focus on the RAM (retail, agri, and MSME) segments and pursuing a strong base in low-cost deposits has started accruing benefits for the bank. As the bank has energized the distribution ecosystem by building rigor into the processes, the accretion of a high-quality credit portfolio is now visible. In parallel, digital transformation initiatives are gaining traction, with the development of new products and platforms to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.