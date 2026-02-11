Ashiana Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Brightcom Group Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Airan Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

Ashiana Housing Ltd spiked 15.07% to Rs 351.15 at 11-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2640 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd soared 14.29% to Rs 13.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.45 lakh shares in the past one month. Sarthak Metals Ltd surged 13.85% to Rs 91.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1023 shares in the past one month. Airan Ltd advanced 13.11% to Rs 17.34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11251 shares in the past one month.