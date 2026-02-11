TVS Supply Chain soars after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

TVS Supply Chain Solutions surged 11.80% to Rs 120.57 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore posted in Q3 December 2024.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.09% YoY to Rs 2,715.81 crore during the quarter, supported by continued strength in Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment and a significant recovery in volumes in the Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) segment.

The company reported profit before exceptional item and tax of Rs 25.13 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with loss of Rs 15.19 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Exceptional losses during the quarter stood at Rs 9.13 crore, primarily related to compliance with the new labour code.

Excluding the impact of new wage code in Q3FY26, the company reported a profit of Rs 18.02 crore as a against a net loss of Rs 23.80 crore in Q3 FY25. Segment wise, revenue from ISCS jumped 8.32% YoY to Rs 1,979.52 crore while revenue from GFS surged 19.30% YoY to Rs 736.29 crore during the quarter. The company also registered a robust order pipeline of Rs 6,300 crore and revenue from new business wins amounting to Rs 319 crore in Q3. Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, Q3 marked a significant milestone for us, with strong top-line growth, a step-change in EBITDA performance and margins, and continued progress on profitability. The quarter was led by strong business growth in India, supported by disciplined execution across our operating regions and a sharp focus on efficiency.

R Vaidhyanathan, global chief financial officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, Q3 reflected continued improvement in earnings, supported by margin expansion and stronger operating leverage in the ISCS segment. Growth in PBT and PAT reflects the actions we have taken to improve profitability. We remain committed on sustaining the margin progression and improving overall return metrics. TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is an India-based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India. The company's customers span across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare.