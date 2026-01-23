Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 39.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.28% to Rs 2794.18 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 39.10% to Rs 689.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 496.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.28% to Rs 2794.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2488.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2794.182488.6269.6664.70900.57667.83900.57667.83689.96496.03

