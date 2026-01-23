Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 39.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 39.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.28% to Rs 2794.18 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 39.10% to Rs 689.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 496.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.28% to Rs 2794.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2488.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2794.182488.62 12 OPM %69.6664.70 -PBDT900.57667.83 35 PBT900.57667.83 35 NP689.96496.03 39

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

