Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 39.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.28% to Rs 2794.18 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 39.10% to Rs 689.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 496.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.28% to Rs 2794.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2488.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2794.182488.62 12 OPM %69.6664.70 -PBDT900.57667.83 35 PBT900.57667.83 35 NP689.96496.03 39
