Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 874.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Modern Malleables rose 874.77% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2236.61% to Rs 26.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.89% to Rs 10.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 52.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

