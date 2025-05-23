Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 874.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2236.61% to Rs 26.17 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables rose 874.77% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2236.61% to Rs 26.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.89% to Rs 10.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 52.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.171.12 2237 52.3167.66 -23 OPM %8.33-125.00 -1.5923.34 - PBDT13.021.68 675 12.7819.47 -34 PBT12.831.50 755 12.0318.73 -36 NP10.821.11 875 10.0214.09 -29

