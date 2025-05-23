Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 28.01% to Rs 13.65 crore

Net loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.01% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 62.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.6518.96 -28 62.1886.25 -28 OPM %4.54-15.51 --2.94-8.95 - PBDT0.1313.45 -99 1.7812.17 -85 PBT-1.3912.27 PL -4.156.02 PL NP-1.1112.73 PL -5.587.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 874.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 13.95% in the March 2025 quarter

20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story