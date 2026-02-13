Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1875.00% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn declined 3.64% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1875.00% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.790.0474.68-550.000.700.690.690.680.530.55

