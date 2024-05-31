Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn declined 8.32% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.56% to Rs 15.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

