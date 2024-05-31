Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn declined 8.32% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.56% to Rs 15.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.03 67 0.140.12 17 OPM %-860.00-3733.33 --1850.00-1816.67 - PBDT17.6915.45 14 17.9115.82 13 PBT17.6715.42 15 17.8315.68 14 NP13.8815.14 -8 15.1015.34 -2

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

