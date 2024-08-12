Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 5.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 803.23 crore

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 5.84% to Rs 289.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 803.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 736.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.803.23736.1036.7637.74304.33289.47296.68283.81289.49273.52

