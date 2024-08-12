Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 5.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 803.23 crore

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 5.84% to Rs 289.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 803.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 736.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales803.23736.10 9 OPM %36.7637.74 -PBDT304.33289.47 5 PBT296.68283.81 5 NP289.49273.52 6

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

