Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 8.80 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 89.29% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.808.19 7 OPM %-2.390.61 -PBDT0.420.49 -14 PBT0.030.28 -89 NP0.030.28 -89
