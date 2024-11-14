Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 8.80 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 89.29% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.808.19-2.390.610.420.490.030.280.030.28

