Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 528.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 92.63% to Rs 141.97 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering rose 528.40% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.63% to Rs 141.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales141.9773.70 93 OPM %12.850.95 -PBDT21.013.69 469 PBT20.363.24 528 NP20.363.24 528

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

