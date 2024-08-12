Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 528.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.63% to Rs 141.97 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering rose 528.40% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.63% to Rs 141.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales141.9773.70 93 OPM %12.850.95 -PBDT21.013.69 469 PBT20.363.24 528 NP20.363.24 528
