Jyoti Structures slips after Q4 PAT slides 15.5% YoY

Jyoti Structures dropped 6.28% to Rs 20.13 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 15.51% to Rs 11.93 crore, while revenue from operations rose 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The swing from a Rs 9.32 crore tax gain in Q4 FY24 to a Rs 0.36 crore tax outgo in Q4 FY25 dealt a noticeable blow to the bottom line.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 12.29 crore in Q4 FY25, up 156.04% year-on-year, and up 9.34% quarter-on-quarter.

For the full year FY25, net profit rose 23.34% to Rs 35.57 crore, while revenue from operations rose 10.29% to Rs 497.83 crore. PBT rose 81.45% to Rs 35.42 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's consolidated net cash outflow from operating activities stood at Rs 177.29 crore in FY25, as against net cash outflow of Rs 19.48 crore in FY24.

The company's opening order book as on 1st April 2025 stands over Rs 1,900 crore.

Jyoti Structures has started Fabrication at its Nasik Plant 2. It has recently upgraded its testing facility, enhancing its capabilities to test wider base towers to match with the increasing requirements of higher voltage power transmission systems.

Also Read

Jyoti Structures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company in the power transmission and distribution networks across India and global markets. JSL has broad experience in executing projects across the entire T&D value chain. The company has three lines of operations which include transmission lines, substations & and rural electrification.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News