Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 199.35 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services declined 74.89% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.00% to Rs 52.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 730.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 661.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales199.35182.85 9 730.04661.46 10 OPM %32.5569.94 -42.5074.82 - PBDT13.1465.00 -80 70.88229.51 -69 PBT12.6664.62 -80 69.09228.09 -70 NP12.7650.82 -75 52.07173.57 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jyoti Structures slips after Q4 PAT slides 15.5% YoY

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 267.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Volumes spurt at Welspun Corp Ltd counter

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

FMCG stocks edge lower

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story