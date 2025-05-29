Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 199.35 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services declined 74.89% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.00% to Rs 52.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 730.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 661.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

